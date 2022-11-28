JESUP, Ga. (WNCN) – A man wanted for a Friday murder at a Cumberland County apartment complex was arrested in Georgia on Monday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, was also wanted for questioning in a Cumberland County murder case from last month, according to deputies.

In the most recent case, Richardson was sought after the Friday night murder of Lowell Anderson at the Crosswinds Apartments in the 3500 block of Town Street near Fayetteville and Hope Mills, deputies said.

Anderson, 58, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartments and was pronounced dead.

Last month, deputies said Richardson was wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting that took the life of another 58-year-old, Don Antonio Flournoy, on Oct. 28.

That shooting took place in the 2400 block of Eclar Drive, which is just off Crystal Springs Road near Fayetteville, deputies said.

Flournoy was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

On Nov. 1, deputies said Richardson may have vital information in that deadly shooting.

Richardson is currently waiting for extradition back to North Carolina following his Monday morning arrest by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.