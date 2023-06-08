FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was wanted in an April killing has been arrested.

Glenn Richard Tedder II, 35, was taken into custody Thursday during a joint operation with members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Police Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Glenn Tedder II is being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Timothy James Shannon that happened April 16 in the 3300 block of King Charles Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tedder II is also charged with three counts each of:

larceny of a motor vehicle,

habitual larceny,

possession of stolen goods, and

conspiracy.

His first appearance is at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

If you have information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Glenn Tedder Sr. or Joshua McQuage, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).