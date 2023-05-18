FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A warrant is out for Willie Eddie Bristol, a 48-year-old man from Fayetteville, who is wanted in connection to a murder.

That murder, the sheriff’s office said, was that of 31-year-old Shaniqua Nachelle Colvin. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office obtained warrants on Bristol for the charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Colvin’s murder took place in the 4600 block of Trumilla Drive in Fayetteville on Sunday, according to Lieutenant Patrice Bogertey of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The homicide investigation and the search for Bristol remain ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the investigation or where Bristol is located can be shared by: