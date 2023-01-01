FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted in a South Carolina murder this weekend is from Fayetteville, according to police.

Sumter police say Channing Goodman, 46, was killed in a shooting around 7 p.m., New Year’s Eve.

Sumter, South Carolina, which is west of Columbia and about 2 hours southwest of Fayetteville.

Goodman was found in the front yard of a Hampton Avenue home and later died at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, the news release said.

“An initial investigation indicates Goodman was trying to break up a fight between two women when he was shot,” the news release said.

Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville is wanted in the case, police said.

The news release said a warrant has been issued for Kennedy’s arrest.

Sumter police said anyone with information should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.