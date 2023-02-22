NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who paid $340 for nude photos of a young girl and five days of access to her for sex will spend more than 15 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Darren Kalmar, 58, received his 188-month sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

He pleaded guilty in May 2022 to two counts of receipt of child pornography.

Prosecutors said in court that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips in 2019 from the social networking platform Tagged about suspected child exploitation.

That May, prosecutors said, Kalmar asked another user on the platform to arrange contact with a girl who was 9 or 10 years old, negotiated a price of $90 for naked photos and $250 for five days of access to her and then sent the money via CashApp.

He then said he needed the photos now, prosecutors said, before asking the other user “You get the money and run(?)”

Authorities traced the other user’s IP address to a woman in Jamaica, and tracked Kalmar’s to a house in Fayetteville where DMV records indicated he lived. Authorities then matched his driver’s license photo to one on his Tagged user profile.

An FBI search of his home that October found audio files in which Kalmar appeared to be discussing a trip to the Philippines for sex with a 15-year-old girl and her friends. Investigators also found 21 images of child sexual abuse material on his cell phone and 401 images and 11 videos on his computer. Prosecutors say those files included children under age 12.

Prosecutors say Kalmar admitted to owning the Tagged and CashApp accounts, and to talking to someone in Jamaica but said the conversation arranging the sexual encounter was merely a fantasy.