FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The man involved in an in-custody incident on Oct. 2 died on Friday, the Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday.

On Oct. 2, officers responded to a shots fired notification in the 6900 block of Cliffdale Road. Police found Lawrence Artis, 29, with a firearm.

Officers said Artis was prohibited from having a firearm as a convicted felon. While handcuffed, Artis was able to reach for another firearm and shot himself. He was taken by Lifeflight to the University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Artis’ time of death was 11:39 p.m. on Friday, according to the autopsy conducted by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.