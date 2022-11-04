FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — While no one has collected the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, a Fayetteville man took a chance and won big.

Robert Kornegay bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using the Online Play on the lottery’s website.

He arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to collect his prize money. After taxes, he took home $71,010.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the choice of buying tickets through a store location or Online Play through the lottery’s website or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $232,000.

To purchase tickets, click here.