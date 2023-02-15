FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man scored a lucky win this week while playing Powerball.

Officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery said Willie Weaver purchased the $3 Power Play ticket Monday at Refuel 151 on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville.

They said he matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in Monday’s drawing, then doubled the prize to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,129, according to lottery officials.

They said Weaver claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters and took home $71,251 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers a $57 million jackpot, or $30.1 million in cash.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.