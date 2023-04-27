RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Emmanuel Glover won the $200,000 top prize in a new scratch-off game featuring country music star and North Carolina native Luke Combs.

The lottery said the win also comes with the chance to go to a private Luke Combs concert in Nashville.

“I love to venture out and try new things,” said Glover. “If I win, I’ll enjoy the trip down there.”

Officials said Glover bought the $5 “Living Lucky with Luke Combs” ticket Friday from Antioch Food Mart on U.S. 158 in Oxford.

Glover and his wife scratched his ticket in the car and discovered the big win.

“I had to blink a couple times to see if it was real,” said Glover. “Then, we went about our day trying to hold it in.”

Glover collected his prize at the lottery headquarters Thursday in Raleigh and took home $142,501 after required state and federal tax withholdings, according to lottery officials.

“Living Lucky with Luke Combs” debuted this month with five $200,000 prizes.

Officials said three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Players can also enter their scratch-offs into two second-chance drawings to win a trip to Nashville with a chance to win $500,000 at the Luke Combs concert.