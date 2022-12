FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was extra lucky after he bought one lottery game’s final $250,000 prize-winning ticket.

Robert McFall of Fayetteville bought his 20X The Cash $5 scratch-off ticket from Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After taxes, he took home $177,526.

McFall won the last $250,000 prize and the lottery will begin the process of ending the 20X The Cash game.