RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man had a scratch of luck with a new N.C. Lottery game.

Stanford Butler won the first $700,000 top prize in the Triple 777 game, according to the lottery. He bought the winning ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville.

Butler went to lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $497,073, the lottery said.

The Triple 777 game debut this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Three top prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education.