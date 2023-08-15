FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Mayor Mitch Colvin is calling a special city council meeting to discuss public safety.

Colvin plans to introduce proposals that could serve as solutions to the increasing youth gun violence.

“I think it’s time now that we address it. Because we are fighting a losing battle if we never get to the origin of the problem,” Colvin said.

He’s been working closely with other mayors across the state including the leaders of Charlotte, Raleigh, and Greensboro on this proposal. It includes enforcing the city’s nuisance order against businesses with repeat gun violence. He also wants city attorneys to explore confiscating get away cars used in shootings.

“Vehicles can be confiscated for street racing. What about vehicles that are used in drive-by shootings? What about vehicles that are used in some of these other incidents that we are seeing,” Colvin said.

The mayor also wants to explore civil and criminal legal options to hold gun owners responsible for crimes committed with their weapons.

“If your weapon is supposed to be secured, then you need to secure it,” Colvin said.

All of this comes after a 17-year-old girl was shot in her leg while attending a birthday party at a nightclub along Bragg Boulevard early Sunday morning. The mayor said the city has practically done everything to get gun violence under control.

“We’ve added more police officers, we’ve increased what we pay them, we give them all the resources they need. But law enforcement alone cannot take care of this problem.” Colvin said.

Ministers and community organizers met with the mayor about the rise in gun violence on Tuesday morning.

“There need to be some intervention from us the community as well as some parenting things,” Jeremy Wright, Founder of As One Fellowship said.

“We also need the citizens to hold members of the judicial branch and our federal legislators accountable because that’s a big piece to this. We need federal legislation that make sense. That people can’t order automatic weapons and switches and bring them into our communities that we now got to deal with in our city streets,” Mayor Colvin said.

If the mayor’s proposal gets passed, city attorneys will have to study before anything is implemented.

“At the end of the day, the people in this community want to be safe and we are doing all we can to do that,” the mayor said.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Fayetteville City Hall.