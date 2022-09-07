FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This week, Fayetteville’s mayor and city council approved using nearly $200,000 per year for ShotSpotter.

ShotSpotter is a gun detection system that can be installed in high-crime areas. It alerts police when someone fires a gun and the system pinpoints the radius of the location it came from.

“Over 80 percent of gunshots go unreported and we know that puts the lives and personal safety of the people in our community at risk everyday,” Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said. “I mean it’s not a one-all fix-all, just like we know anything isn’t.”

ShotSpotter will be the latest technology added to help the city fight crime. Other tools already at Fayetteville’s disposal include license plate readers and surveillance cameras that are strategically placed.

“We think we need to arm our citizens and law enforcement with as much technology as we can,” the mayor said.

However, no timetable on when the ShotSpotter software will be installed in the city has been released at this time.