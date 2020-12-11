Fayetteville mayor declares Dec 12 ‘Share the Warmth Day’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin declared Dec. 12 as “Share the Warmth Day” in the city.

Piedmont Natural Gas teamed up with Colvin in hopes of encouraging Piedmont customers and the community at large to support the program which helps keep neighbors warm this winter.

“Helping our Fayetteville neighbors has been the goal of Piedmont’s Share the Warmth program since its inception in 2003,” said Tammy Thurman, community relations manager for Piedmont Natural Gas. “We designated Dec. 12 as ‘Share the Warmth Day’ to remind our customers that they can make a huge difference to our neighbors in need for no more than $12 a year by joining our Round Up program, which rounds up their monthly bill to the next dollar and contributes the difference to Share the Warmth.”

According to the release, you do not have to be a Piedmont customer to contribute to the program. Piedmont customers and non-customers, can visit the visiting the website, to learn more about how to contribute to the program. Customers can also fill out the form on the back of their bill, or call Piedmont at 800.752.7504 or texting SHARE to 21209. Message and data rates may apply.

“Nobody should have to worry about staying warm this winter. That is why it is my pleasure to proclaim Dec. 12, 2020, as ‘Share the Warmth Day’ in the city of Fayetteville,” said Mayor Colvin. “The Share the Warmth program is making an important difference in our community, and with our participation, together we can help keep our neighbors warm.”

All funds collected through Share the Warmth go to help neighbors in the community where the money is donated, and 100 percent of contributions go directly to those in need. Fayetteville’s Share the Warmth funds are distributed through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Share the Warmth is a long-running program sponsored by Piedmont Natural Gas that is available year-round to eligible neighbors who are struggling to pay their energy bills, regardless of the source of energy they use, including propane, electricity and natural gas.

Money also is collected from Piedmont customers through the company’s Round Up program, as well as from community donations and a direct contribution from Piedmont