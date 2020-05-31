Fayetteville mayor enacts curfew after looting, vandalism

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s Mayor Mitch Colvin has enacted a curfew Sunday from 7 p.m. to 6 am. Monday

Colvin also asks that Monday’s planned protest be put on hold and for citizens to temporarily not to attend future protests until police get a handle on who is causing violence.

Raleigh Police Chief Gina Hawkins and Colvin believe “outside influences” started trouble after the protest. They say the curfew will help them identify who is coming into the community causing problems.

The Market House in downtown Fayetteville was damaged and a fire was set Sunday after hours of peaceful protests.

Later, people went to Cross Creek Mall and looted at least one store.

More headlines from CBS17.com: