Fayetteville mayor hopes city can move forward after bringing back ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ mural

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Blank pavement circles the Fayetteville Market House Friday night,. Soon it will be home to a Black Lives Matter mural once again.

The mural first installed over the summer in solidarity with George Floyd was supposed to be temporary and was removed earlier this month following the Capitol attacks and shortly before Black History Month.

Mayor Mitch Colvin apologized for the timing of the removal. Now, he and other business owners are footing the nearly $5,000 bill to bring the mural back.

“The city’s mistake shouldn’t have any impact on the taxpayers. The goal is now to move forward and not allow this to be a distraction about the cost of it and to hopefully work on reconciling the community,” Colvin said.

One of the artists who painted the original mural, appreciates the mayors efforts but isn’t sure about getting involved again.

“You invested money to have it laid down, and invested a lot of money to remove it only to invest money to lay it back down until July, to only invest another round of money to remove it. It’s time to progress ahead,” said Yolanda Burse – artist.

The mural will stand for at least six months before possibly finding a permanent home elsewhere in the city.

It’s considered a big win for some. The group that supports the Market House disagrees. In a statement, they said:

“This issue is not only very volatile but very complex. The inital mural installation occurred immediately after the riots in downtown Fayetteville connected to the death of George Floyd. The mural was installed by vote of the City Council for a 60 day period. The mural has been in place for 6 months. I believe that very few people actually disagree with the wording “Black lives do matter” I believe the conflict lies with the City Council listening to a small, very vocal and aggressive group of citizens. By replacing the mural, the City Council is once again pandering to this same group without regard to the voices of a large majority of the citizens. The mural, in and of itself, is not a bad idea. If it could be used to make positive statements on a rotating basis that reflect the opinions of more than one group of people, I think it would be an asset to our community. Ultimately, our community needs to come together rather than continually being divided by paint on the pavement.”

No date has been announced for when the mural will return.