FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Millions of people around the world participate in acts of kindness during Giving Tuesday. Locally, it’s no different. For the annual movement, McDonald’s operators in Fayetteville also got involved.

McDonald’s owner-operators in Fayetteville donated over $8,000 to Cumberland County Schools. This was part of their Fries for School Supplies initiative.

Courtney Goodwin, owner-operator, delivered Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., superintendent of CCS, a check during a celebration at a McDonald’s.

“We’re so grateful for all our educators and schools do for our community and are honored to be able to give back in some way,” Goodwin said in a statement.

“We’re grateful to committed community partners such as local McDonald’s restaurants for generously donating funds to support our schools and, ultimately, the success of our students. We are earmarking these funds to support three of our alternative schools: Howard Learning Academy, Ramsey Street High School and Alger B. Wilkins High School, each receiving $2,000. Additionally, we will allocate $1,100 to both of our virtual schools, Cumberland Academy K-5 and Cumberland Academy 6-12,” said Dr. Connelly.