FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is asking for the public’s help finding the next of kin for a man who has been dead for nearly one month.

Robert William Weber, 62, passed away Aug. 2, the medical center said, but it is having trouble finding his relatives.

Cape Fear said Weber’s death does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone with information on the next of kin is asked to contact Cape Fear Valley Vital Statistics at (910) 615-5584.