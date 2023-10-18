FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A mobile home was destroyed by a fire in Fayetteville early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

At 5:15 a.m., Fayetteville firefighters responded to the 7900 block of Stoney Point Road regarding a structure fire. The first arriving units reported a single wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

The department said a working fire was declared and an additional unit was brought to the scene to help with water supply. Due to the advanced stage of the fire, a defensive operation was established.

Officials said the mobile home was abandoned and no one lived inside the residence. No one was injured during the fire.

The Fayetteville Fire Department estimates the damage is worth $20,000.

Units are still at the scene working to extinguish the fire. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Stoney Point Fire Department and Hope Mills Fire Department assisted Fayetteville firefighters.