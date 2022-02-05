Fayetteville mobile home suffers $10,000 in damages after fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville mobile home suffered extensive damage Saturday morning after it was fully involved in a fire, the local fire department said.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Alco Circle to find a mobile home “fully involved” in a fire, a news release said.

One person was home at the time, but was able to evacuate before the fire was quickly brought under control.

However, the home suffered at least $10,000 in damages and the occupant has been displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

