Fayetteville mom charged with attempted murder of 3-month-old son

A judge raised the bond Tuesday for a Fayetteville mother and father facing child abuse charges.

Amanda Hughes, 31, has been charged with attempted murder after trying to kill her 3-month-old son back in March. The abuse caused serious injuries, according to police.

“One of the things that really stands out is that the mom took some of her fingers and pushed into the back of the child’s skull,” said Shawn Strepay with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police say Hughes hurt the baby again on April 23.

At the time, the child’s father Alfie Champagne and the child’s grandmother Mary Hughes had custody of the child.

They’re both now facing child abuse charges after police say they were aware of the assaults and failed to do anything about it.

Champagne and Mary Hughes have been charged with negligent child abuse – serious bodily injury.

“We’re dealing with a child that was 3-6 months old, the most helpless in our society so we have to do what we can to get justice in the case and try to get to the bottom of these allegations, but they’re very disturbing,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West.

A foster mother then gained child of the custody and took the baby boy to the hospital on May 1 after the infant started having seizures.

At the hospital, doctors noticed the injuries and notified police.

“Right now we are hoping and we continue to pray that he will make a full recovery,” said Strepay.

The child is out of the ICU and is doing better, according to officials. It’s not known at this point what kind of potential long-term effects the child will experience as a result of the abuse.

At their first court appearance on Tuesday, a judge raised Amanda Hughes bond to $500,000 and increased Alfie Cunningham’s bond to $400,000.

Mary Hughes is scheduled to have her first court appearance on Wednesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

NEARLY 10 FOOT LONG ALLIGATOR CAUGHT AT OUTER BANKS

VIDEO: MARYLAND DEPUTY FATALLY SHOOTS GROUNDHOG AS IT CROSSES ROAD

JUST DAYS AFTER PURCHASE, FAMILY MOVES OUT OF METH-CONTAMINATED HOME

US HOUSE MEMBERS, LEGISLATORS SEEK NC PRIMARY WINS

WAKE COUNTY TIGHTENING DATA SECURITY FOR TUESDAY’S PRIMARY ELECTION