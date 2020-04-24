Fayetteville mom voices new appreciation for teachers amid coronavirus school closures

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — School buildings will remain closed for the rest of the school year, Governor Roy Cooper has announced.
Cumberland County mom of four Victoria Byrne tells us she has a new appreciation for teachers.
“The teachers have been really great helping out, being available live,” Byrne said. ”They have set hours that they’re able to help the kids, so it’s been less of a stressor.”
Her children continue their classes online, and using learning packets.
”My favorite part is I get to do it at home, I get to sleep and we start school two hours later,” Mya Byrne said.
Cumberland County Schools will continue their food distribution program.
They’re also working on a plan to celebrate graduating seniors while still following social distancing guidelines.
- Mystery illness appearing in children linked to coronavirus, doctor says
- Log truck overturns in Raleigh crash, blocks road for hours
- Highlighting 3 must-see games for the Carolina Panthers
- NC senator calls for investigation of state’s COVID-19 contact tracing initiative
- Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now