Fayetteville mom voices new appreciation for teachers amid coronavirus school closures

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — School buildings will remain closed for the rest of the school year, Governor Roy Cooper has announced.

Cumberland County mom of four Victoria Byrne tells us she has a new appreciation for teachers.

“The teachers have been really great helping out, being available live,” Byrne said. ”They have set hours that they’re able to help the kids, so it’s been less of a stressor.”

Her children continue their classes online, and using learning packets.

”My favorite part is I get to do it at home, I get to sleep and we start school two hours later,” Mya Byrne said.

Cumberland County Schools will continue their food distribution program.

They’re also working on a plan to celebrate graduating seniors while still following social distancing guidelines.