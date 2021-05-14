Fayetteville mom who advocates for at-risk youth writes book to encourage others

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville mother and advocate for at-risk youth can now add author to her list of accomplishments.

Tameka Bright works with Communities in Schools of Cumberland County, connecting parents to resources available to make life easier for their families.

In her spare time, she wrote and published the book Broken for the Purpose.

It’s a book about her life, designed to inspire and encourage others as they go through tough times.

“That is why I wrote this story, to encourage other people to go after everything that is out there for you no matter what those roadblocks are, no matter what those hurdles are,” Bright said. “I shared some things about my life, I talked about being adopted, I talked about losing my parents, I talked about the struggles that I dealt with going to school.”

The book is available online through Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

“I wrote it to tell my story for God to get the glory, and I wrote it to encourage other people to go for everything that God has for them,” Bright added.