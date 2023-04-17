FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend Sunday night, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 200 block of Bonanza Drive regarding a stabbing. After arriving, they found the victim with a stab wound to his neck.

Police said he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit arrived on scene and began investigating. Detectives learned that a domestic incident happened between the victim and his girlfriend, April Mcrae, 32, of Fayetteville.

During the incident, police said Mcrae hit the victim with a glass bottle. They said the victim was then stabbed in the neck by Mcrae’s juvenile son.

Mcrae was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under no bond.

The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted and a petition was obtained. The juvenile was charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police said he is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.