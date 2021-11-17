Fayetteville motorcyclist dies in crash after bike ‘malfunctions’ in parking lot, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man died after crashing his motorcycle into parked vehicles in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday evening, according to Fayetteville police.

The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at Mayodan and Tatum drives, police said.

According to authorities, witnesses told police that Elijah Freeman, 24, was doing repair work on his 2004 Suzuki motorcycle before the crash happened.

Police said the crash happened while Freeman was riding his motorcycle on Mayodan Drive and, according to witnesses, “appeared to have some type of malfunction with his motorcycle,” which resulted in him slamming into a parked 2017 Toyota and a parked 2017 Kia.

Neither vehicle was occupied at the time of the crash.

Freeman was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Officials said they have no further information to release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.