Fayetteville motorcyclist hit by Dodge Charger, killed; driver, passenger on the run

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a Dodge Charger that left the motorcyclist dead. The driver and passenger in the Charger on the run, police said.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. on Ramsey Street near Tallstone Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle and a 2009 Dodge Charger that had been involved in a wreck. The motorcyclist, identified as Norman Farrell, 21, of Fayetteville, was found at the crash site and pronounced dead. The driver and passenger that were in the Charger were nowhere to be found.

Police are investigating the crash and said more information will be released as the investigation develops. There is no description of the driver and passenger available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.