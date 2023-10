FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The murder suspect in a standoff on Friday was arrested and charged, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

On Friday, 28-year-old Raeqwon Mitchell Carlisle was arrested and charged in the shooting death of Crystal Michelle Loughran that happened in the area of Fieldcrest Street and Cedric Street on Oct 11.

Carlisle was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.