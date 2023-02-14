FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Mimosas at sunrise or shots at a dive bar… there really is no wrong way to do a bachelorette party. However, a new study is showing that there may be a few ill-advised locations when it comes to planning out the debauchery.

In its new study, Lawn Love surveyed more than 500 people and compared 200 cities to come up with the best and worst spots for a bachelorette party in the U.S.

The rankings came after considering attractions and nightlife as well as restaurants and spas. More than a dozen more metrics also factored in, including safety, cost and transportation options.

Representing North Carolina at the bottom of the list was Fayetteville, recognized as one of the nation’s worst spots for a bachelorette party.

10 Best Cities for Bachelorette Parties 10 Worst Cities for Bachelorette Parties 1 – Miami, FL 1 – Mongtomery, AL 2 – New York, NY 2 – Clarksville, TN 3 – San Francisco, CA 3 – Fayetteville, NC 4 – Las Vegas, NV 4 – Thornton, CO 5 – Los Angeles, CA 5 – Mesquite, TX 6 – Houston, TX 6 – Jackson, MS 7 – Portland, OR 7 – Huntsville, AL 8 – Atlanta, GA 8 – Waco, TX 9 – Seattle, WA 9 – West Valley City, UT 10 – Chicago, IL 10 – Hampton, VA

Also representing North Carolina in the full list of 200 cities were Raleigh (#45) and Charlotte (#34). See the full results and study findings here.