FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville is welcoming families displaced by Hurricane Ian with open arms.

The Fayetteville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau established a unique website just for evacuees. It provides emergency management contacts and resources, as well as hotel availability.

FACVB said its website and services are set up to help support those displaced by the storm and who are traveling north on Interstate 95.

Fayetteville is using social media, smart devices and visitors’ bureaus in Florida to get the word out.

“Somebody is in Florida and coming this way, we can geo fence it to a point where we can push social media there to say ‘we’re here to help you if you need us’,” Randy Fiveash, the Interim-President & CEO of Fayetteville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said.

Already, evacuees are passing through Fayetteville on I-95 trying to get away from Hurricane Ian.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with my house and all the things we have there,” Alexis Pozo, a Tampa resident, told CBS 17 on Tuesday.

Pozo was heading north on I-95 to Connecticut when he made a stop at a rest stop in Fayetteville. Pozo, his wife, and three kids were only able to grab some shoes and clothes before mandatorily being evacuated.

“We left last night because we have a mandatory evacuation,” he said.