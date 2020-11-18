Fayetteville officer assaulted while trying to take suspect into custody for prescription fraud, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a suspect who they say assaulted an officer during an arrest.

It happened Tuesday along the 100 block of Roberson Street in Fayetteville.

According to police, officers attempted to take Marcus Alonzo Harris, 27, of Charlotte into custody for prescription fraud.

Police said in a news release that the detectives received multiple non-life threatening injuries from the assault.

Harris got away and the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team is seeking information regarding the suspect’s location.

Harris is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on a government official inflicting physical injury and common law robbery, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Frashure at (910) 303-8967 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.