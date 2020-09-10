Armed rape suspect shot by Fayetteville officer as US Marshals Task Force attempted to apprehend him

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man wanted for rape out of Tennessee was shot by a Fayetteville police officer Thursday as U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to apprehend him, Chief Gina Hawkins said.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. in the 7400 block of Raeford Road, which is near its intersection with S. Reilly Road and Old Raeford Road west of downtown Fayetteville.

While attempting to serve the fugitive warrant, officers encountered the suspect, who was armed with multiple firearms. A Fayetteville police detective assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force shot the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The fugitive was wanted in Tennessee for two rape warrants, Hawkins said.

“The United States Marshal Task Force are assigned to the apprehension of the most high risk and dangerous fugitives,” a news release said.

The SBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Fayetteville Police Department will all conduct investigations into the shooting, Hawkins said.

Further details were not immediately available.

