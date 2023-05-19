FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday morning five Fayetteville officers jumped into the Cape Fear River to rescue a man who jumped into the water from the Person Street Bridge.

At approximately 9:08 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Person Street for a man sitting on the edge of the bridge. When they arrived a citizen told them that the man had jumped into the river.

Officers immediately jumped into the river once they arrived on the scene and began rescue measures to the distressed man, according to the police report.

The Fayetteville Fire Department arrived on the scene and also provided additional rescue support until the man and the officers were safely removed from the water.

The man was breathing when officers swam to his location and has since been transported to a local hospital. His medical condition is unknown at this time.

One officer was also transported to the local hospital for an evaluation and is doing fine now, police said.

This case is ongoing, additional information will be released as it becomes available.