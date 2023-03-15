FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a stun gun was used on a man who approached officers while holding a fixed-blade knife last week.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Hope Mills Road around 9 a.m. on March 8 to a call about a man with a knife sitting in a resident’s car.

After talking to the caller, and prior to police arriving on scene, the man left the scene while carrying the knife and yelling incoherently, police said.

While officers were investigating this incident, the man’s behavior caused additional calls from concerned community members, police said.

One of these calls indicated a man armed with a knife was entering the property of the caller’s neighbor. Officers responded to the location.

The owner of the home told officers the door to the storage room had been open prior to police arrival. Officers found the man barricaded in the carport storage room of a home in the 2000 block of Buckhorn Road.

Police were able to call the man out of the storage room. He exited toward officers while holding the knife. Police said an officer used less-than-lethal force, deploying a stun gun, which proved effective in taking the man into custody.

Christopher Wayne Walker, 38, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, breaking and entering, and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $15,000 secure bond.

If you have a concern about suspicious activity in your community, call 911. You can also submit anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).