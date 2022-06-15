FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After a number of complaints, the City of Fayetteville could soon limit how many cars, boats, RVs, and trailers people park in their yards.

Fayetteville City Councilmember DJ Haire made the suggestion during a council work session earlier this month. He said he received countless complaints from people about multiple vehicles, boats, and trailers in neighbor’s yards.

He said some of the vehicles are either abandoned, junk, or just left to be worked on later. Fayetteville City Council agreed to let the city code enforcement team search the issue and see what can be done.

“What we want to do is try to find whatever the happy medium is,” Councilman Haire said. “Where we can not only support the community, but support the folks who live in the particular housing.”

Cumberland County does have an abandoned and junk automobile ordinance. Fayetteville’s code enforcement team will look at that and the things other cities are doing about this matter.