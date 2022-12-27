FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials are ready to say who they are hiring as their new police chief.

City Manager Doug Hewett said Tuesday that he will announce his new hire at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the council chambers at City Hall.

He said earlier this month he narrowed the field down to two finalists, James Nolette and Kemberle Braden.

Both are assistant chiefs in the Fayetteville Police Department with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience.

They are vying to take over for Gina Hawkins, who is retiring as police chief Jan. 17. Hewett has said he wanted to hire her replacement by Christmas break.

The city says it hired the firm Developmental Associates to manage the search and identify and screen the candidates.