Fayetteville officials worry about long-term funding for water rescue crews

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - After more than 5,000 water rescues in North Carolina during Florence, there's new concern about how to pay for water rescue teams for the next hurricane.

Fayetteville's water rescue team is one of nearly 30 rescue teams across the state.

They were all used during Florence, but one of Fayetteville's assistant fire chief's is concerned there won't be enough funding to keep the program running for the long term.

The state issued a $2.39 million one-time payment for rescue teams this summer.

"The $2.3 million we got this year and we purchased these 20 plus teams, these boats and motors. They're eventually gonna run off, run out. The boats are gonna get damaged, the motors are gonna run out, the training for the personnel is not gonna be there," said Robert Brinson, Assistant Fire Chief for Special Operations.

"So all that starts to fade away over the next couple years, if there's no sustainability funding," Brinson, added.

A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper says the governor put long-term funding for rescue crews in his budget, but lawmakers only approved the one time payment.

“North Carolina has seen two historic floods in two years and it’s clear we need a strong investment in rescue personnel and training. Governor Cooper’s budgets included additional funding for search and rescue teams, ” said Ford Porter, a spokesman for Cooper.

Fire crews say that means rescue crews will have to rely on the federal grant money they have been getting if there's no long-term funding solution.