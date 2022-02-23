FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville Olive Garden suffered thousands of dollars in damages Wednesday morning after a kitchen fire extended to its roof, officials said.

The Fayetteville Fire Department was dispatched to the Olive Garden on N. McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville just before 7 a.m. Wednesday where crews saw smoke coming from the roof upon arrival.

Firefighters were able to locate the source of the fire, from the kitchen, however do not know what caused it at this time, a media release said.

Crews determined the Olive Garden suffered approximately $8,000 in damages.

An investigation remains underway.