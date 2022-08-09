FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who make up Fayetteville’s homeless community could be forced to pay a $500 fine if they set up tents on city property.

With a vote of 8 to 2, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of the city council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.

“I think right now we need to consider these individuals don’t have anywhere to go. We have a shortage of shelters in the city,“ Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, Fayetteville City Councilmember said.

There have been discussions about building a new shelter in Cumberland County as “tent cities” grow across the Fayetteville area. The City of Fayetteville said it may be several weeks before the new ordinance is enforced and the penalty could be up to $500 dollars or jail time.

“We all have a passion for our homeless and how we can better serve them but also at the same time we want to help protect those in these dangerous areas,” D.J. Haire, Fayetteville City Councilmember said.