FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville’s mayor and city council passed a 1-year pilot ordinance allowing companies to rent electric scooters and bikes to the public in downtown.

People will be able to operate motorized scooters and bikes from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and docking stations will be in downtown to return the devices. Riders must be at least 16 years old and people who ride them on the sidewalks and leave them in random places will be fined.

This ordinance passed with an 8-2 vote by the council and mayor. Both councilwomen who opposed the idea said they have concerns.

“I’m all for change. I’m all for growth. But I don’t think we are ready,” Councilwoman Kathy Jensen, who represents the City of Fayetteville District 1, said.

Her major concern is the infrastructure was not built for this idea.

“We do have bricks on our streets, and we do have the train tracks, and I just feel we don’t have enough bike lanes,” Councilwoman Jensen said.

CBS 17 received mixed reactions in Huskey Harwood Restaurant & Bar.

“With the baseball field, and more restaurants opening up downtown, I mean I feel like it’s a really good idea,” Trevor Roady, a Huske Hardwood Restaurant & Bar employee.

Though there is a fine for operating and leaving the scooters and bikes on the sideways, Sarah Toman, another Huskey Harwood Restaurant & Bar employee, worries people will do it anyway.

“Which is kind of what you see in Raleigh, Charlotte, [and] a lot of other places that are bigger cities. You see them all over the ground,” Toman said.

Additionally, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said if there are any problems with the additions, they can be worked out.

“We hope this adds a positive aspect to [the] downtown vibrancy and if we have problems with it, we’ll know how to correct that, too,” Mayor Colvin said.

Companies interested in bringing scooters and bikes to Fayetteville must apply for a permit through the city. The city council will vote on a permit fee in June.

The pilot program will end June 2024. Then, city leaders will reevaluate the ordinance.