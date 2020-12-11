Fayetteville pawn shop continues tradition of donating toys to children in hospital, despite pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Parker Pawn and Jewelry continued the annual tradition of donating toys for children in the hospital.

This year’s event happened at the pawn shop rather than Cape Fear Valley Medical Center due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Cape Fear Valley Hospital Friends of the Children Foundation will use the toys as Christmas gifts, and throughout the year.

“Kids that are in the hospital, it’s tough and it’s absolutely tough during a pandemic,” said Parker Pawn and Jewelry owner Melanie Keefe. This is kind of our big signature project that we have done for the past 12 or 13 years.”