Fayetteville PD: Intersection closed after vehicle crashes into utility pole, occupants flee

FAYETTEVIVLLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of a major road in Fayetteville is closed Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle jump-and-run crash, police said.

Fayetteville police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a utility pole at 2:09 a.m. on Murchison Road at Shaw Road, officials said.

Due to the damage to the pole and utility lines down across the road, the intersection will be closed until repairs can be made, according to police.

Authorities said they’re unsure if anyone was injured in the crash because anyone inside the vehicle had already fled the scene before officers got there.

