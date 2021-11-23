Fayetteville PD: Man carrying crossbow forces way into woman’s home, sexually assaults her

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are warning the public to be aware after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man carrying a crossbow on Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 800-block of English Court in the Montclair subdivision around 5:19 p.m. in reference to a sexual assault against a woman.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said a suspect carrying a “Mossy Oak pattern Crossbow” forced his way into the victim’s home and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was the only person in the home at the time, police said.

The suspect was described as being approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and a “greyish goatee.” The victim told police the suspect was carrying a crossbow and wearing a woodland-style camouflage jacket and black pants.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and said that “all citizens, particularly females, [should] remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking and/or traveling alone.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-2565 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.