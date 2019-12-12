Fayetteville PD: Man fatally shot following ‘disturbance’ involving large group outside home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A “disturbance” between multiple people outside a Fayetteville home Thursday morning ended with a shooting that left a man dead, police said.

According to Fayetteville police, at 3:17 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400-block of Furnish Drive in reference to a shooting.

Once at the scene, police found a man on the ground who had been shot multiple times. Officials said officers immediately began life-saving measures and the victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a “disturbance” between several people who had gathered in a large group outside a home on Furnish Drive after getting back from a nightclub in the area.

Several gunshots were fired after the disturbance began and that’s when the victim was struck, authorities said. Police said they believe there were at least two shooters and they’re not sure at this time if the victim was part of the group or if he was an innocent bystander.

A number of people who were at the scene left before police arrived and detectives are now trying to locate them, according to authorities.

Police said the victim is in his 20s but his identity is not being released until his family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

