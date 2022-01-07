Fayetteville PD receives grant to train mental health first aid for first responders

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is receiving an unusual grant, but one that will hopefully become more common in the weeks and months to come around the world.

The department has been awarded a $40,000 grant, with $26,000 sectioned to train 16 officers for Mental Health First Aid for First Responders, Sergeant Jeremy Glass announced Friday.

The training will be offered through the National Council for Mental Wellbeing and the grant will be utilized to ensure the training of the department’s officers, Glass said in an email news release.

“Training programs under this project would be offered to emergency services personnel, police officers, teachers/school administrators, primary care professionals, students, and others with the goal of improving Americans’ mental health, reducing stigma around mental illness, and helping people who may be at risk of suicide or self-harm and referring them to appropriate treatment,” according to the National Council’s website said.

Additionally, the Fayetteville Police Department said it will be collaborating with Cumberland County Communicare to conduct similar proactive care work in the community.

The department did not say when this training would begin or how the grant was determined.