FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of a major Fayetteville road was shut down Thursday after a crash took down power poles, according to Fayetteville police.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Murchison Road near Shaw Mill Road at approximately 11:10 a.m.

Once police got to the scene, they saw that a vehicle had slammed into two power poles and flipped over. The crash took down the power lines and left wires hanging across the road, police said.

Murchison Road is shut down from Shaw Mill Road to Danbury Drive.

Fayetteville PWC told police that repairs will take around 8 hours to complete.

The driver was injured but police said the injuries “do not appear to be life-threatening.”

Police did not say if the driver will face any charges.