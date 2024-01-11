FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Fayetteville on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said at 12:34 a.m., officers responded to the area along the 3000 block of Bragg Boulevard regarding a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.

Rex Smith, 59, of Fayetteville, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family was notified.

No additional information was released. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at 910-818-1872.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.