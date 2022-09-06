WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville pimp and drug dealer accused of holding a 2-year-old and three adults in a hotel room against their will for hours because he said they stole his money has been convicted on kidnapping and other charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that a jury found Yomere Juan Busbee, 38, guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping; kidnapping, including of a minor; conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base (crack); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Busbee faces at least 20 years behind bars and up to life in prison when he is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II.

“This case is about the victims, including a toddler, who suffered at the hands of a violent pimp and drug dealer,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “My office will continue to investigate and prosecute those who are perpetrating violence in our communities.”

Prosecutors said Busbee and two co-defendants, James Calvin McEachern Jr. and Merianda Gray, held three adults and the 2-year-old in a hotel room against their will for several hours because Busbee accused them of stealing several hundred dollars he thought he was missing.

Prosecutors say Busbee, McEachern and Gray threatened the four people and refused to let them leave, with “several” of them saying they were physically and sexually assaulted and tased.

One of them got a message to a family member who contacted authorities, and Busbee fled when he found out they were coming, prosecutors said. That allowed three victims to escape, and Fayetteville Police Department officers retrieved the fourth person without incident.

Police found Busbee at a different Fayetteville hotel on Jan. 17, 2019, and found heroin, cocaine and crack along with two guns, one of which was stolen, authorities said.