FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, the Fayetteville Police Department added four new suspects to its Top 10 Most Wanted List.

The department previously released the original list in Nov. 2022 that included Fayetteville’s Jeffery Pomeroy, Monte Daquan Graham, Raeqwon Mitchell Carlisle and Raequan Alamin Williams who had been arrested.

In no particular order, the new four are as follows:

Tomarick Latrel Chestnutt: Wanted for assault inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. Terry Leach: Wanted for second-degree arson, breaking and entering, failure to report as a sex offender and failure to appear. Lacey Antonie Simpkins: Wanted for three counts of common law robbery. Jquan Rashod Fitzgerald: Wanted for interfering with electronic monitoring for robbery with a deadly weapon and assault inflicting serious injury.

From clockwise: Tomarick Chestnutt, Terry Leach, Jquan Fitzgerald and Lacey Simpkins (Photos from Fayetteville Police Department).

If you have any information regarding the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477. The “P3 Tips” app can also be downloaded on your mobile device. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.