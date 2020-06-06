Fayetteville police announce arrests in break-ins, vandalism following protests

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police Friday night announced several arrests stemming from looting and vandalism in the city last this last week following weekend protests.

Perhaps the most high-profile arrest came earlier Friday in the arson of the Market House, which is a historic building in downtown Fayetteville.

Friday night, the arrests included a pair who stole from a Cross Creek Mall store last Saturday and a man who had three children with him when he tried to break into a store Tuesday, police said.

Another arrest Friday was linked to the incident at the Market House, which included vandalism and several windows being broken.

James Seagraves, 24, of Fayetteville was charged with defacing public property, and trespassing in the Market House incident, police said.

Kela Wilson, 21, of Fayetteville was charged after breaking in and stealing items at he ABC store at 150-116 Francam Drive on Sunday, police said.

Dmaggio Lawler, 22, and Darrius Walker, 24, were charged with breaking and entering in the Cross Creek Mall incident at J.C. Penney, according to police

Frank Watson Thompson II, 38, and Jefferson Tremaine James, 40, both of Fayetteville were charged with failure to disperse in downtown Fayetteville, a police news release said.

Khiry Jamar Faulkner, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited with failure to disperse.

Police say Kendrick Donte Morgan, 24, of Fayetteville had three juveniles with him when he tried to break into Chrome Motor Sports at 3060 Owen Drive on Tuesday.

Morgan was charged with attempted breaking and entering of a business, contributing to the Delinquency of a juvenile, and a curfew violation.

Kendrick Donte Morgan

Kela Wilson

James Seagraves

Khiry Jamar Faulkner

Jefferson Tremaine James

Frank Watson Thompson II

Darrius Walker

Dmaggio Lawler

