Fayetteville police arrest 1 in connection with flat tire scheme, still searching for 2nd suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police say they arrested one person and are looking for another in connection with a scam in which they’d deflate a person’s tire, offer help, then steal from their vehicles.

Wright Gillies Jr., 69, turned himself in on Friday, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $120,000 bond.

Isaac Godfrey.

Police are asking for help locating 33-year-old Isaac Godfrey.

The two “intentionally deflated” a tire on an elderly man’s truck on June 8 at a business located along the 1900 block of Skibo Road, police said. Gillies later approached the man, alerted him to the flat tire, and offered help. He convinced the victim he needed to go inside the truck, which is when he stole cash and a checkbook, police said.

Then, on June 15, the two went to the parking lot of a business along the 5000 block of Morganton Road. Gillies approached an elderly woman to tell her she had a flat tire and offered to help, a release said.

The elderly woman refused the help. Godfrey then approached the victim and again offered help. While he distracted the woman, Gillies went into her car and stole cash and debit cards, the release said.

“The cards were later used at an area business to make fraudulent purchases,” police said.

Furthermore, Fayetteville police told CBS 17 that Gillies stole seven puppies from two different locations. He then took them to the Aquamarine Pet Shop on Bragg Boulevard “where he represented them as his puppies and sold them.”

That resulted in charges of larceny of a dog, first-degree trespassing, and obtaining property by false pretense, police said.

Godfrey is 33 years old, approximately 5-foot-11 and 300 pounds, and has dreadlocks, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department Investigative Bureau at 910-433-1856 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online.

Gillies is charged with:

6 counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle

7 counts of possession of stolen goods

7 counts of larceny

3 counts of financial card fraud

5 counts of financial card theft

5 counts of injury to personal property

2 counts of misdemeanor conspiracy

3 counts of felony conspiracy

2 counts of larceny of a dog

2 counts of first-degree trespassing

1 count of larceny from the person

1 count of attempting to obtain property by false pretense

Godfrey faces the following charges:

2 counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle

2 counts of possession of stolen goods

2 counts of larceny

2 counts of financial card fraud

2 counts of financial card theft

2 counts of felony conspiracy

2 counts of misdemeanor conspiracy

2 counts of injury to personal property

